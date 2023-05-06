Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
While the world waits for King Charles’s anticipated and historic coronation to take place today, May 6, 2023, let’s go back in time. See a mesmerizing collection of photos from King Charles’s early years before his accession to the throne. A touching reminder that even the King was once an innocent child and the youngest member of the British monarchy.
