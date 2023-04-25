Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have date night at NBA game: Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the famous faces at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched King James a.k.a. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meghan waved and laughed as she and Harry appeared on the jumbotron during the game. The Duchess wore a pink jacket and matching shorts for the outing, while Harry sported jeans and a blazer over a white T-shirt.

While the royal couple sat in a suite at the basketball game, Adam Sandler, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Timothy Olyphant were just some of the stars who sat courtside on April 24.

©Getty Images



Meghan and Harry attended the Los Angeles Lakers game on April 24

Meghan and Harry’s date night at the NBA game comes less than two weeks before King Charles III’s coronation. Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this month that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father’s coronation in London on May 6, while the Duchess will stay in California with their two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. Meghan and Harry’s son will celebrate his fourth birthday on the same day his paternal grandfather is crowned at Westminster Abbey.