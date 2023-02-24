Queen Consort Camilla chose Princess Diana’s favorite designer to make her coronation outfit

Queen Consort Camilla will be working with the British designer Bruce Oldfield, responsible for making some of Princess Diana’s most emblemantic dresses.

Oldfield will be designing the Queen Consort’s gown for King Charles’s coronation, an event that will take place on May 6th, at Westminster Abbey.

©GettyImages



Queen Camilla has developed a friendship with Bruce Oldfield

The Sun reports that Camilla and Bruce have developed a long friendship, and that choosing him was the “natural” choice. “Camilla has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice,” said a source.

“Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her.” Before working with Camilla, Bruce worked with Princess Diana, particularly in the ‘80s, with the two developing a friendship and with him designing some of her most iconic looks. In interviews, he’s spoken about their relationship, calling her the “perfect client.”

©GettyImages



Princess Diana wearing an Oldfield suit

“I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence,” he said once. Bruce Oldfield has worked with multiple celebrities over the course of his career, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift.

King Charles’ crowning ceremony appears to be a scaled-down affair. While these ceremonies normally require multiple dukes to kneel in front of the Queen or King to pay homage, on this occasion, Prince William will be the one to perform the tradition, touching the crown and kissing the King’s right cheek.