Queen reveals if she watches ‘The Crown’

While Prince Harry has admitted to watching and fact-checkingThe Crown, the royal drama is not on Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s watchlist. The Danish monarch was asked if she watches the Netflix series during an interview with Weekendavisen. “No, I failed to do that,” she said, according to B.T. (translated to English).

The Danish Queen explained, “I’ve known the family so well that it would annoy me to no end to see them say things they would never say or speak in a way I don’t think they would speak.”

The Crown returned for its fifth season last November. The show is described as the “fictional dramatization” that “tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

The Danish Queen has previously revealed that she and Queen Elizabeth got “on very well indeed” whenever they met and that they used their nicknames when speaking to ﻿each other. “We are definitely affectionate,” Margrethe told ITV News correspondent Lucy Watsonant last year. “But I don’t want to sort of splat it all over the place.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September of 2022, Queen Margrethe sent a message of condolence to King Charles III, writing, “Deeply moved by the sad news of your beloved mother’s death, I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers. Your mother was very important to me and my family.”

The Danish Queen called Queen Elizabeth “a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all.” “We shall miss her terribly. Her 70 years of reign and service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth are an unprecedented and remarkable achievement,” she penned. “We shall always remember her important contributions to their development and prosperity. During her long life the world and your nation have changed dramatically.”

Queen Margrethe continued, “Throughout her reign in times difficult as well as positive she has played a crucial role as a unifying figure highly respected and deeply loved. Denmark and I are grateful for her continuous efforts to further strengthening the close and warm relations that have always existed between our two nations God bless you both and give you strength and hope in your future life and duties.”