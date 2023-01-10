When will we see the Princess of Wales next?

The Princess of Wales will reportedly be stepping out this week for her first public engagement of 2023. The Telegraph reported on Jan. 9 that Prince William and Catherine “will be in the north of England” this week “for a long-standing engagement supporting one of the country’s most hard-pressed communities.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly be stepping out this week for a joint engagement

The Sunday Times had previously reported that the couple would be resuming duties post-Christmas break with a joint engagement. The Prince and Princess’ reported engagement ﻿will follow the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and Catherine’s birthday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother turned 41 on Monday, Jan. 9. The royal family’s official social media accounts celebrated the Princess’ birthday with tributes on social media. “🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!” the caption alongside a photo of Catherine, taken during a visit to Wales, reads.

🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023

The Princess of Wales celebrated her birthday the day before the release of Prince Harry’s book. The Duke of Sussex claimed in his memoir that William and Catherine encouraged him to wear his Nazi costume to a party in 2005.

According to The Telegraph, “Palace staff refuse to discuss Prince Harry’s book, but it is clear that Kate has no intention of being blown off course, with a high-profile public appearance coming later this week and a major announcement due towards the end of the month.”