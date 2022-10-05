Queen Rania shares romantic post on her Instagram

Queen Rania of Jordan’s latest Instagram post was accompanied by a sweet message. The royal mom of four took to her personal account on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to share a photo of herself and husband King Abdullah II in Oman.

The King, 60, was pictured sitting on a couch, while his wife sat on the armrest with one hand on her husband’s shoulder. Alongside the photo, the Queen, 52, wrote (translated to English): “My joy to be with you.”

“Love doing life with you,” Rania added. “In wonderful Oman yesterday.”

“Beautiful couple,” one Instagram user commented on the picture. Another wrote, “And they lived happily ever after 💕.”

The King and Queen of Jordan have been married for nearly three decades. The couple tied the knot in June 1993. Rania and Abdullah share four children—Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Iman, 26, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 17—and will be gaining two children-in-law next year.

Over the summer, Crown Prince Hussein got engaged to Rajwa Al Saif, and Princess Iman got engaged to Jameel Thermiotis. During an appearance on Good Morning America last month, Rania spoke about having “two weddings next year.”