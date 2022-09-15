Queen Elizabeth used to write letters pretending they were from her corgis

Queen Elizabeth II had a funny side! After the death of Her Majesty, there have been stories coming to light that share insight into who she was behind royal walls. A documentary earlier this year in May revealed she had a ‘hilarious habit’ of writing letters that were supposed to be from her beloved corgis.



The Queen and her Cousins with Alexander Armstrong followed the host as he chatted with some of Queen Elizabeth’s extended family. Per New York Post, Armstrong explained that the monarch would write letters from her corgis to her staff members’ dogs.

Her late equerry Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson was one of the people who would receive notes, and they would both have fun pretending to be their dogs. “[Stewart-Wilson] would write these letters from their Jack Russell to the corgis, and the Queen would write these letters back,” Armstrong explained in the documentary.





According to Armstrong, the letters were hilarious. “I wish I could remember them. I remember holding my stomach, howling with laughter because they are wickedly funny,” he continued.



Queen Elizabeth II’s love for corgis and Dorgis was no secret. She is even responsible for the Dorgi breed, which is a cross between a Dachshund and a Welsh Corgi. The hybrid started when one of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis mated with a Dachshund, Pipkin, belonging to Princess Margaret, per All The Queen’s Corgis: Corgis, Dorgis and gundogs: The story of Elizabeth II and her most faithful companions.