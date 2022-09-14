Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
For ten days, the British Royal family and millions of people in the UK could pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during a meticulously planned ceremonial procession that began in Scotland and concluded in London.
The different funerals packed an ancient tradition that included symbols representing administrative and religious aspects of the British lifestyle and monarchy, as reported by The Washington Post.
Find below some of the symbols of the monarchy and their meaning
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!