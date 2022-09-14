Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren were present as Her Majesty’s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday. The late monarch’s coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where a short service was held. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward’s respective children all attended the service for the reception of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

The service marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, had been seen since his grandmother’s death. Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 14-year-old son did not join members of the royal family on Sept. 10 as they viewed tributes left outside of Balmoral Castle.

James and his older sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, paid their respects to their late grandmother at the service on Sept. 14. The siblings were seen bowing and curtsying to their grandmother’s coffin.

Scroll to see photos of Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren from the service: