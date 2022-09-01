King Harald speaks about future son-in-law Shaman Durek Verrett

King Harald V of Norway reportedly discussed his daughter Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett during a county visit this week. According to Royal Central, the King spoke about his future son-in-law learning the royal ropes.
“I do not think it has fully sunk in yet what we mean, but we are in a process and this will eventually work itself out. We get to know each other better and better, and we will talk to him, as we do in a family,” the King is quoted as saying. “So, it is going to work out. But I don’t promise that it will be resolved tomorrow. It is the culture collision we are now noticing.”
Shaman Durek and Princess Märtha Louise announced their engagement in June 2022. At the time, King Harald V and Queen Sonja congratulated the engaged pair in a statement shared by the Norwegian Royal House. “His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen extend their heartiest congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement, and wish the couple all the best for their future together,” the statement read.
Days after announcing their engagement, Shaman Durek opened up about his relationship with his future royal in-laws during an Instagram Live with Princess Märtha Louise. “I have a great relationship with the royal family,” the Princess’ fiancé revealed.
Shaman Durek added, “I’m not gonna lie and say like in the beginning it wasn’t kind of bumpy because you’re having this shaman, bisexual, Black man coming into your family, but over years we’ve built such a lovely relationship. I love them.”
Princess Märtha Louise’s future husband joined the royal family at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday gala dinner in June. Shaman Durek was also included in a portrait taken at the celebration featuring royal guests. Sharing a screenshot of the picture on Instagram, Shaman Durek wrote, “I made history! This photo is forever in the history of the Royals and the world. However this is more then just a picture. This is a monumental truth to be told of what life should of always been like from the beginning. The Bridgertons is becoming real through my love for my beloved. Being apart of this amazing family that is filled with so much love and acceptance. I’m happy to be with this huge European family that truly loves one another. I have witness that. To all people of color... You matter..by God you matter. Praise God for the blessing of change is upon us family. Rejoice! In the golden dawn that is rising.”