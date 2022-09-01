King Harald speaks about future son-in-law Shaman Durek Verrett

King Harald V of Norway reportedly discussed his daughter Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett during a county visit this week. According to Royal Central, the King spoke about his future son-in-law learning the royal ropes.

King Harald V of Norway is Shaman Durek’s future father-in-law

“I do not think it has fully sunk in yet what we mean, but we are in a process and this will eventually work itself out. We get to know each other better and better, and we will talk to him, as we do in a family,” the King is quoted as saying. “So, it is going to work out. But I don’t promise that it will be resolved tomorrow. It is the culture collision we are now noticing.”

Shaman Durek and Princess Märtha Louise announced their engagement in June 2022. At the time, King Harald V and Queen Sonja congratulated the engaged pair in a statement shared by the Norwegian Royal House. “His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen extend their heartiest congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement, and wish the couple all the best for their future together,” the statement read.