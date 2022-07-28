See how Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé reacted to her summer pictures

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway took to her Instagram to wish her followers a happy summer. The royal, 50, shared on Wednesday two snapshots of herself in Los Angeles wearing a green mini wrap dress and sunglasses. “Happy summer, everyone,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “summer” and “summervibes.”

The Princess’ fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett sweetly reacted to the pictures, commenting: “That’s my baby! Looking hot like 🔥.”

The couple announced their engagement last month. Alongside a photo of Durek and herself showing off her dazzling ring, the Princess wrote, “I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with. Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man.”

She continued, “Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood steadfast by our side and special thanks to @hegecfossum et co. for your generosity and making our day truly special.”

The pair received congratulations from Märtha’s parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, as well as from the Princess’ brother, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, following news of their engagement. During an Instagram Live last month, Märtha’s fiancé revealed, “I have a great relationship with the royal family.”