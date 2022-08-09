King discharged from hospital following treatment for infection

King Harald V of Norway is “in good shape” after being discharged from the hospital. The Norwegian Royal House announced on Monday that the 85-year-old monarch left Rikshospitalet on Aug. 8.

“His Majesty the King has today been discharged from the National Hospital﻿,” the Royal House said in a statement (translated to English), adding, “The king is in good shape.”

©Getty Images



The King of Norway was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 8

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise’s father was admitted to Rikshospitalet “for investigation of fever” last Thursday (Aug. 4).

T﻿he day after the King was hospitalized, the Royal House revealed that the royal was being treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics. At the time, the Royal House said that the King would remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days.

The monarch, who has been King of Norway since 1991, is scheduled to preside over the Council of State at the Royal Palace on Aug. 12. King Harald’s son, Crown Prince Haakon, is also set to attend.