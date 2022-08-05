King being treated for infection at hospital

King Harald V of Norway is﻿ being treated for an infection at Rikshospitalet. ﻿The Norwegian Royal House has described the 85-year-old monarch’s condition as stable.

In a statement released on Aug. 5, the Royal House said: “His Majesty the King has been diagnosed with an infection which must be treated with intravenous antibiotics, and will therefore remain at Rikshospitalet for a few days. The condition is stable.”

The news came one day after the King was admitted to Rikshospitalet “for investigation of fever.”

Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Märtha Louise’s father recently took part in a sailing competition in Geneva. The royal and his crew on board the “Sira” finished in 10th place last Saturday.

Alongside photos of the King on the sailboat, the Royal House wrote (translated to English): “This week, King Harald and his crew on board ‘Sira’ sailed the WC for 8-meters in Geneva. After nine completed voyages on Lake Geneva, on the border between Switzerland and France, the King and crew finished in 10th place in the championship. It has been long days for the crew, with up to seven hours on the water at a stretch, and slightly varying positions. But with a good final day, ‘Sira’ climbed into the top 10 with a margin of one point.”