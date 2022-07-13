British royal says, ‘I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch’

Prince Philip was a “role model” to his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall. Camilla spoke about her late father-in-law, who passed away in 2021, in a new interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly to mark her upcoming 75th birthday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was always a very good ear. He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought,” she shared.

According to PEOPLE, the Prince of Wales’ wife also praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his example of how to be a consort and support the monarch. “I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” Camilla is quoted as saying. “You’re there as a back-up.”

Camilla said Prince Philip was a ‘role model to me’

Queen Elizabeth revealed earlier this year that it is her “sincere wish” that Camilla be “known as Queen Consort” when Prince Charles becomes King. In a message shared on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Her Majesty said, “This anniversary also affords me a time to reflect on the goodwill shown to me by people of all nationalities, faiths and ages in this country and around the world over these years. I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”

The monarch added, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”