The Duchess of Cornwall talks being photographed by Kate: ‘We had a lot of fun’

The Duchess of Cornwall had fun with her stepdaughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge during her Country Life magazine cover shoot. Camilla invited Kate to take her photo for the July 13 issue of the magazine, which the Prince of Wales’ wife guest edited.

The Duchess of Cornwall, as photographed by The Duchess of Cambridge for Country Life https://t.co/KJD3O9pfCUpic.twitter.com/bia0jzOwx1 — Country Life (@Countrylifemag) July 5, 2022

In Camilla’s Country Life, a new ITV documentary, the Duchess of Cornwall praised her royal photographer, saying (via HELLO!): “She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally… we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Prince William’s stepmother recalled, “It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge… she’s an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn’t much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs – it was a lovely way of doing it.”

Earlier this month, Country Life shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Kate photographing her stepmother-in-law in the gardens of Raymill, Wiltshire. The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed down for the photo session wearing jeans, white sneakers and a jacket.

Country Life’s Managing and Features Editor, Paula Lester previously said, “The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand.” Paula also revealed that “the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection.”