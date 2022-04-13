Crown Prince Frederik shares selfies from birthday trip

While Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark turns 54 next month, he recently enjoyed a gift that he was given for his 50th birthday. On Wednesday, the Danish Royal House shared photos that Crown Princess Mary’s husband took in Greenland during a sledding trip, which was a gift from the Armed Forces.

The pictures included two selfies of the future King, as well as photos of sled dogs. Alongside the images, the Royal House wrote (translated to English): “In northeastern Greenland, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince has been on a sleigh ride in the harsh - but also beautiful - landscape over the past week. Two sled drivers from the Sled Patrol Sirius led the journey, which began in the patrol’s headquarters Daneborg and ended in Dødemandsbugten on Clavering Ø 🛷❄️.”

“The sledding trip was the Armed Forces’ official gift to the Crown Prince on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 50th birthday back in 2018. But as a result the situation with COVID-19, it has only been possible to complete the trip now,” the caption continued.

©Getty Images





The Royal House noted that back in 2000, over the course of four months, the Crown Prince “traveled a 2,795 kilometer long sleigh expedition from Qaanaaq in North Greenland to Daneborg in Northeast Greenland with the Sled Patrol Sirius. “

Frederik’s wife, Crown Princess Mary, celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in February. New portraits of the mom of four with her husband and kids were released ahead of her big day, as well as gala portraits.