Prince Philip’s memorial service was a royal family affair. In addition to the late Duke of Edinburgh’s children and grandchildren (with the exception of Prince Harry), five of his great-grandchildren attended Tuesday’s Service of Thanksgiving.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips joined their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and other royal relatives at Westminster Abbey on March 29 to celebrate the life and work of their late great-grandfather, who passed away last April.

“Lovely to see all the generations united in support of their family and especially The Queen and to pay tribute to Prince Philip and his legacy,” one social media user tweeted. “The great grandchildren were so well behaved too”... they certainly were!

