Crown Princess Victoria snaps son Prince Oscar’s adorable birthday photo

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden’s son is six years old! In celebration of Prince Oscar’s birthday on Wednesday, March 2, the Swedish Royal Court released a new photo of Princess Estelle’s little brother.

©HRH The Crown Princess, The Royal Court of Sweden



Prince Oscar of Sweden turned six on March 2

The young Prince was picture happily laying in the snow wearing a navy beanie and jacket. The adorable snapshot was taken by Oscar’s mother ahead of his birthday.

Alongside the picture, the Royal Court wrote: “Today, Wednesday 2 March, HRH Prince Oscar turns 6 years old. Before his birthday, the Prince was photographed by the Crown Princess.”

One Instagram user commented that Oscar “looks exactly like Estelle!!” The Prince, who is third in line to the Swedish throne, turned six exactly one week after his big sister celebrated her tenth birthday on Feb. 23. A new portrait of Estelle, as well as a photo of her with her maternal grandparents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, was released to mark her milestone birthday.

©Linda Broström Kungl. Hovstaterna



The six-year-old Prince is Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s youngest child

Victoria and Daniel, who wed in 2010, welcomed their daughter Estelle in 2012 and son Oscar in 2016. Last month, the parents of two released a joint statement “in order to protect” their family.

“It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” they said (translated to English).

“Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation,” Victoria and Daniel continued. “But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless.”