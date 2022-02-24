Princess Estelle celebrates birthday with grandparents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Princess Estelle of Sweden celebrated her tenth birthday on Wednesday in the company of family﻿. The Swedish Royal Court shared a snapshot from the future Queen’s celebration showing Estelle with her maternal grandparents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Alongside the photo, the Royal Court wrote, “At today’s birthday celebration at Haga Castle, the Royal Couple congratulated Princess Estelle on her 10th birthday.” The Princess is the Swedish monarchs’ eldest grandchild.

Estelle turned 10 on Feb. 23. A new photo of the Princess, taken earlier this month at Kungliga Slottet (the Royal Palace in Stockholm), ﻿was released to commemorate her birthday.

The Royal Court revealed on Wednesday that Estelle would be celebrating her birthday privately with her family. The 10-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, is Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s eldest child.

©Linda Broström, Kungl. Hovstaterna



Princess Estelle celebrated her tenth birthday on Feb. 23

Last Saturday, Victoria and Daniel, who are also parents to son Prince Oscar, released a joint statement “in order to protect” their family. “It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” the Crown Princess and Prince said (translated to English).

They continued, “Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless.”