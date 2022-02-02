Crown Princess Mary says she ‘was a T-shirt-and-shorts girl, known to go barefoot’

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s style has changed since marrying the heir to the Danish throne. In a new interview with the Financial Times, Queen Margrethe II’s daughter-in-law admitted ﻿that it was “pretty daunting” very early on dressing for events.

Mary (pictured in 2003) said in a new interview that she ‘was a T-shirt-and-shorts girl, known to go barefoot’

“Very early on, it was clear that there were expectations about what you wore and how you dressed appropriately to an event,” she said. “That was pretty daunting for me. I was a T-shirt-and-shorts girl, known to go barefoot.”

These days, Mary’s wardrobe now includes elegant gowns and dazzling tiaras. The Crown Princess looked every bit a future Queen Consort in gala portraits that were released this week to mark her upcoming 50th birthday. Mary wore a glittering gown by Lasse Spangenberg Copenhagen, which she paired with the Ruby Parure Tiara, for the photos. The royal was joined by her husband Crown Prince Frederik for two of the new official portraits taken at their home Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark turns 50 on Feb. 5

Mary married the future King of Denmark in 2004. The Crown Princess and Crown Prince are parents to Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Speaking with the Financial Times about her children, the mom of four said, “We hope that they grow up to be strong and independent individuals, who will have the courage to follow their aspirations.”

Mary added, “It’s important that they know who they are, are proud of who they are and the family they belong to, and what that family represents to the Danes.”