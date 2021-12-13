Royal Babies of 2021: New members of the Royal family

2021 has been a popular year for Royal babies!

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, welcomed the new member of the Royal family, and their first child August Philip Hawke on February 9. With the couple sharing their excitement, posting a black and white photo of the newborn baby on Instagram.

“Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” Princess Eugenia wrote, describing Jack as “the ultimate father to our boy!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the highly anticipated arrival of their new baby on June 4, their daughter Lilibet Diana, in honor of Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth’s personal family nickname, as only close relatives call the Queen ‘Lilibet.’

The couple have stated their desire for privacy, with a press release revealing their daughter was born at Santa Barbara, California’s Cottage Hospital, being the first Royal baby born in the United States.

Princess Eugenie’s sister, Princess Beatrice, announced she was expecting her first child with Edoardo Mapelli, their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi born on September 18.

Princess Eugenie posted a sweet message for her sister, “To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣: Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you.”

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews also welcomed their second child this year, Grace Elizabeth Jane on March 15, in honor of her aunt Kate and her grandmother Carole, as they both share Elizabeth as their middle name, with a close source revealing “everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.“