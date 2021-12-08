Never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren on display at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth is a proud great-grandmother! During an audience at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, the 95-year-old monarch appeared to have not one, but two framed photos of several of her great-grandchildren displayed on a table. A previously unseen image seemingly featuring five of Her Majesty’s great-grandkids could be seen behind the Queen’s black purse.

©Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP



Queen Elizabeth appeared to have a previously unseen photo of five of her great-grandkids on display at Windsor Castle

An eagle-eyed royal fan pointed out the framed picture, tweeting: “I noticed The Queen was standing next to the family photo of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren, but the left one on the table caught my attention. The another photo is also The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren.”

The image seems to show the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip sitting on a couch surrounded by five of their great-grandchildren. Her Majesty appears to be holding the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter Princess Charlotte in the picture, while Zara and Mike Tindall’s eldest child Mia Tindall was seated between her great-grandparents. It looks as though Peter Phillips’ daughters Isla and Savannah Phillips posed standing on either side of the couch. Meanwhile, Prince George stood behind the couch in the center.

©DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth presented Thomas Trotter with the 2020 Queen’s Medal for Music at Windsor Castle on Dec. 8

The other framed photo on the table was released earlier this year following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. The image features the Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Mia, Isla and Savannah, in addition to Prince Louis and Lena Tindall. The sweet picture was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018 at Balmoral Castle.

Since then, the monarch has welcomed five more great-grandkids: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August Brooksbank, Zara and Mike’s son, Lucas Tindall, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.