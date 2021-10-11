Princess Beatrice steps out in London with baby Sienna

Princess Beatrice recently took her newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi out for a stroll in her stroller! In pictures published by the Daily Mail, the new mom, 33, was spotted walking in London last week with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The doting dad was pictured ﻿pushing his little girl’s baby carriage alongside his wife. Beatrice was dressed down for the fall outing sporting a quilted coat and her hair tied up in a bun.

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Edo’s daughter Sienna was born on Sept. 18

The Princess welcomed her first child with Edo―who is also a father to son Christopher Woolf―on Sept. 18 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The couple paid tribute to Beatrice’s mother with their daughter’s first name. A family friend previously revealed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

Beatrice and Edo have yet to release a photo of their baby girl, but did share a picture of her footprints while announcing her name on Oct. 1.