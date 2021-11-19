Meghan Markle shares an adorable photo of her son Archie

Meghan Markle was a surprise guest at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Her appearance marked her first talk show since she became a member of British royalty.

To the delight of everyone in the room, Meghan shared an adorable photo of her son, Archie.

©The Ellen Show



Archie stands in front of his chickens, wearing Peppa Pig boots.

In the interview, Meghan shared a photo of Archie from behind, showing a glimpse of his red hair. The photo features Archie standing in his family’s chicken coop, holding a basket for picking eggs. He was wearing Peppa Pig boots. Ellen, who is neighbors with Meghan and Prince Harry talked about Archie and how gentle he is. “He‘s so sweet with the chickens, too,” she said. “Archie is just such a gentle soul.”

She also explained that Archie loves being a big brother and that he loves to dance.

Meghan talked a bit about the children’s book she wrote, and how it was originally only a poem that she’d written for Prince Harry. “I wrote this originally just as a poem for my husband on Father‘s Day and it was about my observation of him and him being a dad, which is the most beautiful thing to watch,” Meghan said. “Once it was shared with a couple of friends and people that we are close with they said, ’No, this resonates for me too because it feels really inclusive and there‘s representation.’ It‘s just a sweet love story between a family and so I said, ’Okay, let‘s turn it into a children’s book.’”

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the family plans on spending a relaxing day together, cooking and eating, as one should. “I love to cook. We‘ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice.”