Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoy parents’ night out in London!

Parents’ night out! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hit the town on Tuesday evening to support nutritional therapist Gabriela Peacock’s new book, 2 Weeks to Feeling Great. The couple was all smiles posing for photos at the event held at the Pavilion Club in London. Piers Morgan, Joan Collins and royal family members Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman were also in attendance.

©Getty Images



Princess Beatrice and Edo attended an event in London on Nov. 9

Beatrice looked stylish for the outing ﻿wearing a black dress teamed with a cream blouse, black tights and booties. The new mom completed her ensemble with a black clutch featuring her nickname “Trixie.” Meanwhile, Edo sported a sharp suit and sneakers.

The pair, who wed last year, welcomed their first child together in September. Beatrice and Edo have been spotted out in London since the birth of their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. The couple also traveled to Greece last month for the religious wedding of Prince Philippos and Nina Nastassja Flohr. The dad of two posted pictures from the Greek holiday over on his personal Instagram account, including one of him and his eldest child Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.