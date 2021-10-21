British royal family’s website updates line of succession

The British royal family’s website has updated the line of succession to include Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s newborn daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Royal blogger account Gert’s Royals tweeted on Oct. 19 that Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild had been added to the site’s line of succession.

Sienna is eleventh in line to the throne behind her mother. The baby’s maternal aunt Princess Eugenie is now twelfth in line, while Sienna’s cousin August Brooksbank, who was born in February, is thirteenth in line to the throne.

Beatrice and Edo welcomed their first child together in September. The couple’s daughter was born on Sept. 18 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The pair paid tribute to Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson with their little girl’s name.

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

A family friend previously revealed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

While at HELLO!’s Inspiration Awards earlier this month, Sarah gushed over her first granddaughter. The proud grandmother said, “She’s very, very beautiful.”