The royals were busy this week, from Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain visiting Sweden, Princess Stephanie of Monaco attending the cycling festival ‘Monaco BeKing 2021’ to Kate Middleton visiting students in a school in north London.
Scroll below to see the top Royal photos of the week.
