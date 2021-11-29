Kate Middleton’s mom wants this holiday decoration to make her grandchildren laugh

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother Carole Middleton is not only spreading Christmas cheer, but also laughs with her decorations this holiday season. Party Pieces, which Prince George’s maternal grandmother is the founder of, recently shared a photo of one of Carole’s Christmas picks: festive Nordic Gnomes sporting a white beard and red outfit. Alongside the holiday decoration, a message from Carole read: “I’m going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh.”
Kate’s mom added, “As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!”
Carole currently has five grandchildren: daughter Kate and son-in-law Prince William’s kids, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, and Pippa Middleton’s son Arthur Matthews, three, and eight-month-old daughter Grace Matthews.
The proud grandmother told The Telegraph back in 2018 that she likes to have as many trees as possible in her house, including one in her grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.”
“Christmas Eve has always been a special occasion” for Carole’s family. Over a month before, the Middleton matriarch began counting down to Christmas. “And so the Christmas countdown begins! If, like me, you enjoy the build-up to Christmas as much as the day itself, you’ll love browsing our collection of decorations and tableware,” Party Pieces captioned a photo of Kate, Pippa and James’ mother shared earlier this month. “I always throw myself into the planning, and it has been a pleasure to pick our some party pieces which will help you make Christmas particularly festive for your loved ones this year. December will be magic again!”