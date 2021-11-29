Kate Middleton’s mom wants this holiday decoration to make her grandchildren laugh

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother Carole Middleton is not only spreading Christmas cheer, but also laughs with her decorations this holiday season. Party Pieces, which Prince George’s maternal grandmother is the founder of, recently shared a photo of one of Carole’s Christmas picks: festive Nordic Gnomes sporting a white beard and red outfit. Alongside the holiday decoration, a message from Carole read: “I’m going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh.”

©WireImage



Carole Middleton is a grandmother to daughters Kate and Pippa’s kids

Kate’s mom added, “As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!”

Carole currently has five grandchildren: daughter Kate and son-in-law Prince William’s kids, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, and Pippa Middleton’s son Arthur Matthews, three, and eight-month-old daughter Grace Matthews.

The proud grandmother told The Telegraph back in 2018 that she likes to have as many trees ﻿as possible in her house, including one in her grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.”