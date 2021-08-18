Crown Princess Mary’s son steps behind the camera to film new video of parents

Prince Vincent of Denmark played cameraman for his parents Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik as they trained for the upcoming Royal Run. On Tuesday, the Danish Royal House shared a video that the 10-year-old Prince filmed showing his parents running by Fredensborg Palace.﻿ “There are just under four weeks to the Royal Run, and like many others, we are in full swing with the training for the race. Our son Prince Vincent has made this little video of our running training in the area by Fredensborg Castle,” a message from Frederik read alongside the video.

The Crown Prince continued, “We are both looking forward to experiencing the very special Royal Run atmosphere again. For me, it all starts in Sønderborg, where I will run a One mile in the morning. North of Aalborg, the Crown Princess runs five kilometers, and in Odense I go out on my second One mile in the afternoon. In the evening we gather in Copenhagen and in Frederiksberg, where I start at the 10 kilometer distance.⁣”

In February it was announced that the Royal Run would be postponed from May until Sept. 12. Prince Vincent and his twin sister Princess Josephine appeared in a video with their father to announce the postponement. “It has been decided to postpone the Royal Run once again until Sunday 12 September, where we hope that it is again possible to gather so many people for a running party,” Frederik said in a statement at the time.

“In the meantime, we need to make sure to keep body and soul going. Especially right now in the dark period - it provides profit and well-being. So I hope many of you will spend the time until September 12th to maintain the joy of exercise and running that Royal Run has already brought with it,” he added.

The Royal Run was launched in 2018 to mark Frederik’s 50th birthday, and is described as “more than just a race.” “End time is not paramount,” according to the run’s website. “The overall aim is instead that as many people as possible participate in the sports community at their own pace and with their own individual goal.”