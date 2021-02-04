Crown Princess Mary’s twins go for a run in the snow with dad©Kongehuset
Crown Princess Mary’s twins go for a run in the snow to help dad make an announcement

Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent twinned with their father during the run

Running in a winter wonderland! The cold didn’t seem to bother Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent of Denmark as they went for a run in the snow with their dad Crown Prince Frederik. The twins twinned with their father sporting matching zip running tops for the outing last month. The Danish Royal House shared footage from the trio’s run on Tuesday to announce the Royal Run 2021’s new date. The event was originally scheduled for May, but is now being postponed until September due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It has been decided to postpone the Royal Run once again until Sunday 12 September, where we hope that it is again possible to gather so many people for a running party,” Crown Princess Mary’s husband said in a statement released by the Danish Royal House.

“In the meantime, we need to make sure to keep body and soul going. Especially right now in the dark period - it provides profit and well-being,” the Crown Prince added. “So I hope many of you will spend the time until September 12th maintaining the joy of exercise and running that Royal Run has already brought with it.”

Last year’s edition of the Royal Run was canceled after being postponed because of COVID-19. The Royal Run, which is described as “more than just a race,” launched in 2018 to mark the future King’s 50th birthday. In connection with the announcement of the Royal Run, Frederik said, “When I turn 50 next year, I will celebrate the day with, among other things, a run in which all of Denmark can join in. I have always very much liked sports and physical activity, and especially running. It provides enjoyment, physical well-being and energy.”

The dad of four continued, “Royal Run will be a race aimed at experienced runners but equally at those who are tying up their running shoes for the first time, and all are welcome regardless of age. I hope that many people will participate in the Royal Run next year, when we will run together through five of Denmark’s beautiful cities.”

