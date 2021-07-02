Kate Middleton makes chic appearance at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridgeserved some major style inspiration ﻿at Wimbledon on Friday. Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, looked courtside chic as she made her first appearance at the tennis tournament this year wearing a pleated Alessandra Rich polka dot skirt teamed with a white top and a navy Smythe blazer.

©WireImage



The Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly chic at Wimbledon on July 2

The royal mom of three, who styled her tresses down in waves, completed her stylish look with white pumps, a Mulberry bag and floral print face mask.

Wimbledon celebrated the Duchess’ return to the tournament, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, tweeting, “A warm welcome back to The Championships to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.”

Kate, accompanied by AELTC Chief Executive Sally Bolton and AELTC Committee Member Tim Henman, watched a match on one of the Outer Courts before visiting one of the kitchens on the grounds. The Duchess heard from Executive Chef Adam Fargin about how the kitchen has been used by the AELTC over the past year to prepare and distribute 200 daily hot meals to the local community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

©WireImage



Kate Middleton joined the Duke of Kent in the Royal Box

Princess Charlotte’s mom also visited the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum where she viewed some of the displays, including a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court. Kate later joined the Duke of Kent, who is President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in the Royal Box.

The Duchess has been a fan of the tennis tournament long before marrying into the British royal family. In the 2017 BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate said that Wimbledon was “very much part of my growing up. It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”