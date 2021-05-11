Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip as she returns to London

Queen Elizabeth left Windsor Castle to attend the State Opening of Parliament﻿ in London on Tuesday. ITV News’ Chris Ship reported that the “the Royal Standard was flying above Buckingham Palace today signifying the Queen’s return there for the first time in 6 months. She has been at Windsor Castle” since Remembrance Day in November. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall accompanied Her Majesty to the opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster.

Queen Elizabeth returned to London for the State Opening of Parliament

The outing marked the Queen’s first engagement outside of Windsor Castle since the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip. Rather than wearing ceremonial robes, the monarch donned a day dress and hat for the occasion. One eagle-eyed royal watcher pointed out that Her Majesty recycled the dress she wore in Prince Philip’s 99th birthday portrait, which was released last year. “A fitting tribute!,” one social media user tweeted.

With the Consort’s Throne removed from the House of Lords, the Queen sat alone on May 11, while the Prince of Wales and Camilla sat on Chairs of State. During the opening of Parliament, the Queen delivers a speech that is drafted by the government outlining policies and proposed future legislation.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall accompanied the Queen to the State Opening of Parliament on May 11

The engagement, which is steeped in tradition, came less than one month after Prince Philip’s funeral. The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle, was laid to rest on April 17. On her 95th birthday, the Queen released a message to people around the world who sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of her husband.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” Her Majesty said. “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”