Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip is picture of health in first photo of 2020 for his 99th birthday

Ahead of Prince Philip’s milestone birthday on Wednesday, June 10, Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh with Queen Elizabeth. The royal couple posed for the sweet snapshot last week on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they have been self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Philip, who turns 99, was pictured standing tall beside his wife of 72 years. Alongside the photo, the palace wrote, “This new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to mark His Royal Highness’s 99th birthday tomorrow.”

Prince Philip was born on June 10, 1921

Her Majesty opted for an elegant floral number by Angela Kelly, which she accessorized with a pearl necklace and the Cullinan V diamond brooch. The brooch originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother Queen Mary and features an 18.8-carat heart-shaped stone at the center. Meanwhile, Philip looked sharp wearing a navy blazer, blue button-down shirt, grey trousers and a Household Division tie.

The birthday portrait marks the first time Prince Charles’ father has been photographed since he left the hospital back in December. At the time, the Duke was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor. Prior to his hospital visit, Philip’s last public engagement was Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in May of 2019. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, after decades of supporting the Queen. Although the Duke no longer carries out public engagements, he is affiliated with over 780 organizations.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the 94-year-old monarch and her husband will quietly celebrate Philip’s special day with no big gathering of friends and family, but rather with video calls. “Given the panorama of experience they share, their interest in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I‘m sure talking to them on the phone on video calls is a pleasure they share,” Robert Lacey, author of the biographies Monarch and Majesty, told HELLO!. “The Duke has always been the gadget man and he must revel in it in that sense.” “[Philip] is suspicious of fuss, but I think there‘ll be a quiet glow of pride there and quite justified,” Robert added. ”That’s always been his style. Lowkey, but tremendously solid support.”