The romantic way Prince Philip used to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birthday in the morning

Prince Philip used to have a romantic way of kickstarting his wife Queen Elizabeth’s birthdays. According to an article published in the Montreal Gazette back in 1976, the Duke of Edinburgh would always put a flower on his wife’s birthday breakfast tray. The article shared by royal commentator Victoria Arbiter reads: “Birthday morning the queen will find a flower on her breakfast tray – a token her husband never forgets.

The article continues, “There will be gifts from members of the family – her sons, Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and Prince Andrew as well as Edward, her daughter, Princess Anne, wife of Capt. Mark Phillips, Queen Mother Elizabeth and others. There will be a family lunch.”

On Wednesday, Her Majesty marked her first birthday in decades without Prince Philip. The Queen turned 95 on April 21. The milestone birthday came four days after the monarch’s husband of 73 years was laid to rest. Prince Philip passed away peacefully on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles’ mother released a message on her birthday thanking people around the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing. “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” Queen Elizabeth began the statement.

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” Her Majesty added. “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”