Princess Charlotte looks so grown up in new birthday portrait by mom Kate Middleton

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s little girl celebrated her sixth birthday on Sunday, May 2. To mark the special occasion, the royal family shared a special new portrait taken by none-other-than Kate Middleton. “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today,” an official royal tweet read alongside a gorgeous photo of Charlotte smiling in the sunshine.

Kate candidly captured Charlotte, or Lottie as they lovingly call her, strolling on the grounds of their Norfolk home over the weekend. She dons a bright floral frock by Rachel Riley in the photo, which features frilly accents and puffed sleeves. Charlotte’s hair looks sun kissed as she grins for her mom.

©Duchess of Cambridge



Princess Charlotte’s birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

According to Kensington Palace the family was “very pleased” to release the new portrait, which is somewhat of a royal tradition. Royal fans have been treated to quite the array of Cambridge content this week, with the clan sharing an adorable home video of them enjoying their Norfolk home merely days prior. The stunningly shot clip commemorated a different momentous occasion: William and Kate’s 10th wedding anniversary.

It’s wonderful to see the family celebrate and adventure out and about after over a year in lockdown. Charlotte’s last birthday was at the height of the global pandemic. Fans may recall that the family spent the day giving back to their local community, whipping up packages of food to delivery to vulnerable folks in town. Kate flaunted her photography skills then, too, snapping a picture of her daughter carrying bundles of donations for the needy.