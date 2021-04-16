Unseen photo of Prince Philip with great-granddaughter Mia released one week after his death

One week after the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall took to his personal Instagram to remember his late grandfather-in-law. Zara Tindall’s husband shared on Friday a never-before-seen photo, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, of their eldest daughter Mia enjoying a meal on a bench outdoors with her great-grandfather.

“It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” Mike captioned the post. “A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”

Zara and her husband honored Queen Elizabeth’s husband just a few weeks before his passing with their son Lucas Philip Tindall’s middle name. Following the birth of the Tindalls’ third child, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge



A portrait featuring Mia and Lena Tindall with their great-grandparents was released days after Prince Philip’s death

Prince Philip passed away peacefully on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Days after his death, a previously unseen photo of Her Majesty and Prince Philip surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren, including Zara’s daughters Mia and Lena Tindall, was released. The portrait from 2018 was also taken by Kate Middleton at Balmoral Castle.

None of the Duke of Edinburgh’s great-grandchildren will be in attendance at his funeral on Saturday, April 17, but all eight of Prince Philip’s grandchildren—Peter Phillips, Zara, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn—will be.