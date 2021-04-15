Buckingham Palace reveals guest list for Prince Philip’s funeral—Find out who will be attending

Prince Philip’s four children and eight grandchildren will be on hand to say goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral this weekend. Buckingham Palace announced the final guest list ahead of Saturday’s service. Due to the UK’s current COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 guests are allowed to attend the funeral service, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The monarch and her four children will, of course, be at the funeral service on April 17

The monarch’s daughters-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and the Duchess of Cornwall, in addition to Her Majesty’s son-in-law﻿ Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence will join the Queen and her children at the ceremonial royal funeral.

All of Prince Philip’s grandchildren and their spouses—with the exception of Meghan Markle—will also be in attendance: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn andPrince Harry, who returned to the UK for the funeral.

Other guests include Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto,﻿ Margaret’s son the Earl of Snowdon, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma and Prince Philip’s German relatives: Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse.

Her Majesty’s eight grandchildren will be in attendance for their grandfather’s funeral

None of the Duke of Edinburgh’s great-grandchildren will not be attending the service, nor will Sarah Ferguson, Peter Phillips’ ex-wife Autumn Phillips, Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her second child and was advised not to travel.

Prince Philip’s funeral is taking place Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor. Per the palace, the plans for the funeral are in line with the Duke of Edinburgh’s own personal wishes, and the occasion will recognize and celebrate Prince Philip’s life and his more than 70 years of service to Queen Elizabeth, the UK and the Commonwealth.