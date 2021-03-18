Spanish Princess to carry out her first solo royal engagement: Details

Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter Princess Leonor is set to carry out her first solo engagement this month. The 15-year-old future Queen of Spain will be returning to the site where she delivered her first-ever public address in 2018: the Instituto Cervantes.

Princess Leonor of Spain will carry out her first solo royal engagement on March 24

“Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias, commissioned by His Majesty the King, will preside at the Instituto Cervantes on March 24th the act of commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the institute,” a statement (via HOLA!) translated to English reads.

“In her first solo activity and as a symbolic act, the Princess of Asturias will deposit in the Caja de las Letras the copy of the Constitution that she read on October 31, 2018 and the copy of Don Quixote whose reading she shared on April 23, 2020 with the Infanta Sofía,” the statement continues.

The Spanish Princess gave her first public address in 2018 at the Cervantes Institute in Madrid

In addition to depositing the copy of the constitution and Don Quixote in the Caja de las Letras, which houses works that celebrate the culture of Spain and Spanish-speaking countries, Leonor will also tour the Institute’s facilities and have the opportunity to learn about the Institute’s projects.

The Spanish Princess’ first official solo engagement comes months before she relocates to Wales for school. It was announced in February that Queen Letizia’s firstborn will “study the International Baccalaureate program” at the UWC Atlantic College.

Leonor will begin her two-year course in the UK “between the end of August and the beginning of September.” Queen Maxima’s daughter Princess Alexia will also be attending the school later this year.