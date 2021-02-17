Crown Princess Mary’s kids turn frozen lake into their personal ice rink: Watch

Snow much fun! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s “creative” kids are taking advantage of the winter weather. The Danish Royal House shared a video on Wednesday showing the royal couple’s children—Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and 10-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—turning a frozen lake into their personal ice rink.

Alongside the videos, a message from the Crown Prince Couple reads: “Snow and ice set the ingenuity in motion, and a frozen lake turned into an ice hockey rink. After preparation, it became an alternative ice hockey match .... without skates and with sticks as poles and an old flat football as puck 😊.”

⁣“Love everything about our Crown Prince family and this wonderfully simple post! ❤️ Back to nature. Creativity and imagination and nature are so healthy for children and our Crown Prince family shows the way ❄️🇩🇰,” one social media user commented on the post. Another noted, “Nature is the best playground.” Several called the young Princes and Princesses “creative.”

Mary’s sons and daughters could be heard laughing and cheering as they played ice hockey, while dad Frederik looked on. The Danish royals appeared to be joined by their family dog, Grace, for the winter outing.

On Tuesday, the Danish Royal House posted photos of Amalienborg Palace’s snow-covered grounds. The picturesque images were captioned with the quote: “There is nothing in the world as quiet as snow.”