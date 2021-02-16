From Meghan Markle to Princess Sofia: Royals who are welcoming new members to their families in 2021

It’s a royal baby boom! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed on Valentine’s Day that they are expecting their second child. In addition to baby Sussex, who will be eighth in line to the British throne, two of Queen Elizabeth’s﻿ granddaughters’ families are growing as well.

From the UK to Sweden, see which royal couples are welcoming new additions in 2021...

©Victor Ericsson, The Royal Court of Sweden





Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden

The Swedish Royal Court announced in December that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their third child. In a joint statement, the pair, who are parents to Princes Gabriel and Alexander, said, “We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family.” According to the royal court, the Prince Couple’s third child is due “at the turn of the month March-April 2021.”

©Getty Images





Zara and Mike Tindall

Baby no. 3 is also on the way for the Tindalls! Princess Anne’s son-in-law shared the exciting news back in December on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week,” he said. “Third Tindall on its way.” Mike, who is a father to daughters Mia and Lena, admitted that he’s hoping for a son this time around. The Queen’s grandson-in-law said, “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether a boy or a girl but please be a boy!”

©Misan Harriman





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Less than a year after Meghan suffered a miscarriage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are expecting. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said on Valentine’s Day. A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess’ second child is “due at the end of spring.”

He’s here!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter gave birth to her first child, a boy, on Feb. 9. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present,” Buckingham Palace said. “The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Princess Eugenie took to her personal Instagram account to share the first photo of her son. Alongside a picture of one of her newborn’s hands, the new mom simply wrote: “💙💙💙!!.” Eugenie’s son is Her Majesty’s ninth great-grandchild.