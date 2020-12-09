Royal baby alert! Queen’s granddaughter expecting third child: ‘Good end’ to 2020

Queen Elizabeth’s family is growing! The monarch’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their third child together. The former rugby player, 42, announced the royal baby news on an episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week,” he said. “Third Tindall on its way.”

Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their third child together

Mike, who shares daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two, with Zara, is hoping for a son this time around. He admitted, “I’d like a boy this time. I’ve got two girls. I would like a boy, but I will love it whatever, whether a boy or a girl but please be a boy!” The Queen’s grandson-in-law also joked about baby names. “We’re not sure what to do, Covi or Covina,” he laughed. “I don’t know where to go with names.”

Prior to welcoming their daughter Lena in 2018, Zara suffered two miscarriages. “Zed is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it,” Mike told his co-hosts.

Mike revealed that he and Zara had not yet told their oldest daughter the exciting baby news. “We haven’t told Mia yet just because we knew she would tell everyone at school,” he explained. “We will tell her now that we’ve gone through the scan. Yes, of course, we will tell her.”

The Queen's grandson-in-law is already a father to daughters Mia and Lena

Mike added, “She’ll be happy about it, she’s been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena’s growing up, she’s two-and-a-half now , she wants something younger to play with and dress up!” Mike noted that the baby news is a “good end” to 2020.

Queen Elizabeth is said to be “delighted” by the news of another great-grandchild. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted.” Zara isn’t the only British royal family member expecting a baby. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be welcoming their first child together in 2021.