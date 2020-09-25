Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child: See the sweet pregnancy announcement

A royal baby is on the way! Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together. Buckingham Palace announced the exciting news on Friday with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.” “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Eugenie, 30, also took to her personal Instagram account to share an adorable pregnancy announcement. Alongside a photo of her and Jack holding baby teddy bear slippers, the mom to be wrote: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻.”

Princess Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson expressed her excitement over becoming a first-time grandmother. “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child,” she tweeted. “Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

Eugenie and Jack’s baby news comes ahead of the couple’s second wedding anniversary (Oct. 12). The pair tied the knot in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen’s granddaughter marked her first anniversary last year with a video, which she captioned: “This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!”