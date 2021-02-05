How Crown Princess Mary is celebrating her 49th birthday—see her new portrait!

Happy birthday, Crown Princess Mary! Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s wife turned 49 on Friday, Feb. 5. To commemorate her birthday, the Danish Royal House released a new portrait of the mother of four. ﻿“Today is Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess’ 49th birthday,” the palace wrote alongside the photo. “The Crown Princess celebrates the day with her family in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg.”

The portrait was taken by Stine Heilmann. Mary was photographed wearing a polka dot button-down blouse and her hair pulled back. “Wow those warm brown eyes and that smile there 😍🙏🏼 Fantastic good photo of you!” one royal fan commented on the picture, while another wrote: “huge Congratulations to our beautiful sweet future Queen who is doing so well ❤️🇩🇰🎉.”

Mary, who was born in Australia, married Queen Margrethe II’s eldest son Frederik, 52, in 2004. The pair met in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics. The Crown Prince Couple share four children—Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and 10-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

©Franne Voigt



In 2016, Mary opened up to Vogue Australia about her role, saying, “I see my role as not just being a voice of the voiceless, but also being able to be a catalyst for bringing people and relevant actors together.”

“I believe that in order to find solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges of today we need to take a holistic approach that requires us to consider the social, environmental and economic aspects and work together in new and innovative partnerships, maybe with people and organisations we wouldn’t have thought about working with before,” the Crown Princess continued. “It will require a continuous effort and patience, and strong and authentic leadership: it takes time to create real and sustainable change. I try, as effectively as possibly, to use the platform that I have built up over the years to advocate and work for the empowerment of women and of their human rights.”

