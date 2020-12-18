Queen Letizia and King Felipe honor fallen healthcare workers

Gone, but not forgotten. Queen Letizia and King Felipe paid tribute to fallen healthcare workers on Friday. The Spanish royal couple presided over the inauguration of a monument in memory and recognition of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Tree of Life” sculpture, located in Madrid’s Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones, was created by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.

©Getty Images



The royal couple attended the inauguration of the monument in Madrid on Dec. 18

Letizia and Felipe also observed a moment of silence in honor of health workers who died amid the health crisis. The monarchs coordinated in dark-colored ensembles for the somber occasion. Letizia wore a navy BOSS coat and pinstripe Mango trousers teamed with black Uterqüe loafers. Both the King and Queen sported face masks for the outing.



Later in the day, Letizia and Felipe paid a visit to a Caritas Alcalá home assistance project for the lonely elderly. The royals learned about the work carried out by the Santa Catalina de Alejandría Rural Gerontological Center and toured its facilities.

Inauguración del monumento en memoria y reconocimiento de los sanitarios en la pandemia por COVID-19 presidida por los Reyes. Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones (Madrid). @OMC_Espanapic.twitter.com/ydkOIyf3OF — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) December 18, 2020

The King and Queen’s outing came days after Letizia’s humanitarian aid trip. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother ﻿traveled to Honduras earlier this week—Dec. 14 and Dec. 15—to learn firsthand about the country’s situation following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota last month, and to convey the solidarity of the Spanish people during these difficult times.

More than 120 tonnes of aid was being delivered, including rapid COVID-19 tests. Letizia’s visit to Honduras also aimed to help “raise awareness and mobilize the international community as a whole about the seriousness of the situation and the need to redouble efforts in critical areas such as education, health and climate change.”