Princess Sofia’s COVID-19 work scores her ‘Hero’ award nomination

Princess Sofia’s COVID-19 work has not gone unnoticed. The Swedish royal, 35, has been nominated by IT and communications company Consid for the “Corona Hero of the Century” award, which is awarded to an individual who has contributed to making society a little better by educating and counteracting the spread of the novel coronavirus during the pandemic.

“HRH Princess Sofia is our royal icon who chose to put on the white coat and work in the middle of the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sofiahemmet was strengthened and the Swedish people were further made aware of how serious the pandemic is. She has been hailed around the world for her corona efforts,” Consid said of Prince Carl Philip’s wife in a press release.

Princes Alexander and Gabriel’s mom began volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital back in April after undergoing intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the pandemic. In August, it was confirmed that Sofia would continue working at the hospital. Over the summer, Sofia reflected on her volunteer experience, calling it “absolutely outstanding.”

The royal began volunteering at Sweden‘s Sophiahemmet Hospital in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic

“The last few months have been tough for many, not least in health care. I know that several of you have participated and supported in different parts of the healthcare system and for that I want to thank you. I had the opportunity to come in and work at Sophiahemmet myself, and I still do,” she said in June during Sophiahemmet University College’s digital graduation ceremony. “I have also had the opportunity to visit several parts of the business. Which has given me valuable insights. But to see healthcare from within, to meet patients, and to see safe, well-educated nurses ‘in action’; It’s rarely that I’ve been so impressed.”

The Consid Awards introduced the “Corona Hero” category this year. “It feels important to pay attention to people who have made an impression on the public and contributed to mitigating the pandemic‘s progress,” Peter Hellgren, CEO of Consid, explained in a release. Due to the global health crisis, the 2020 awards ceremony will take place digitally rather than with the Consid Gala at the Blue Hall in Stockholm City Hall.