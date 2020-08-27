Princess Sofia to continue working at hospital amid pandemic

Princess Sofia of Sweden isn’t planning on hanging up her scrubs this year. Prince Carl Philip’s wife will continue working at Sophiahemmet Hospital this fall amid the global health crisis. Margareta Thorgren, the Swedish Royal Court’s information director, told Swedish newspaper Expressen, “Princess Sofia continues her work at Sophiahemmet and will start her part-time job again in September. She is very much looking forward to it.”

Princess Sofia will continue working at Sophiahemmet Hospital this fall

The royal mom of two began volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital back in April. Sofia underwent intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and was placed in a hospital ward to assist with simpler care tasks, cleaning and more.

Sofia, 35, hinted earlier this summer that she would continue working in healthcare. During Sophiahemmet University College’s digital graduation ceremony in June, the Swedish Princess, who is honorary chair of Sophiahemmet, called her volunteer experience “absolutely outstanding,” and revealed that she was “not finished” with it﻿. “This autumn, new challenges await where we are all needed,” Sofia said.

The Swedish Princess previously called her volunteer experience ‘absolutely outstanding’

In her remarks, Princes Alexander and Gabriel’s mother reflected on her time in the hospital. Sofia shared, “The last few months have been tough for many, not least in health care. I know that several of you have participated and supported in different parts of the healthcare system and for that I want to thank you. I had the opportunity to come in and work at Sophiahemmet myself, and I still do.”

She added, “I have also had the opportunity to visit several parts of the business. Which has given me valuable insights. But to see healthcare from within, to meet patients, and to see safe, well-educated nurses ‘in action’; It’s rarely that I’ve been so impressed.”