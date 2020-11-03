Meghan Markle to make history this election cycle

Meghan Markle is poised to make history this election cycle. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the Duchess of Sussex is set to become the first member of the British royal family to publicly exercise her right to vote. The American-born royal previously explained to Marie Claire why she planned on voting in the November election. “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” she confessed. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

The Duchess planned on voting in the US election

“One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,’” Meghan added. “That is why I vote.”

Prince Harry’s wife, who is no longer a working member of the royal family, has been vocal about voting in the US election and has encouraged others to do so. Meghan even cold-called voters with Gloria Steinem ahead of the election. Over the summer, the Duchess and the social political activist teamed up for a backyard chat to discuss why every vote matters. Speaking to Access, Gloria shared, “[Meghan] came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table here where I am right now and cold-called voters. Said, ‘Hello I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello I’m Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020

In September, Meghan’s husband made rare comments about the election during an appearance on ABC’s TIME100 special. The Duke said, “This election, I’m not going to be able to vote here in the U.S. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

Per HELLO!, it is against protocol for members of the British royal family to become involved in politics. As Head of State, Queen Elizabeth has to “remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.” The royal family’s website states, “By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK.”