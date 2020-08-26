Meghan Markle says she’s glad to be home for ‘so many reasons’ in new video with Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle is continuing to speak out on the importance of voting. The Duchess of Sussex sat down with American feminist Gloria Steinem for a “historic backyard chat” to discuss why every vote matters and how all women “are linked, not ranked.” Prince Harry’s wife was dressed down in a chic summer ensemble for the relaxed discussion. In a preview shared by MAKERS Women, Gloria welcomed the California native back home telling her, “I’m so glad that you’re home.” Meghan, who stepped back as a senior member of the royal family earlier this year, replied, “Me, too, for so many reasons. Great, fantastic.”

Meghan appeared at ease during the backyard chat, which was interrupted by her and Harry’s dogs, Guy and Pula. “He wants to be on camera,” Gloria said. Meghan told the social political activist, “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” to which Gloria responded, “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist. I mean, you know, it is the only place where we’re all equal, the voting booth.”

The 86-year-old journalist revealed that what worries her “the most are young people who I understand are the least likely to vote.” She added, “And I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact. And yet, it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am. And they’re going to be suffering the consequences.” When asked by Meghan if she feels hopeful, Gloria answered, “I do feel hopeful. I just want to say that movements are families. It’s no sacrifice. I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life. How great is that? Well, almost every day.”

The Duchess has been vocal in recent weeks about the upcoming election. The American-born royal previously revealed to Marie Claire why she intends to vote on Election Day. “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” she shared. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

Although she did not endorse a candidate, Meghan spoke of “change” during the virtual When All Women Vote Couch Party last week. “We’re only 75 days away from Election Day, and that is so very close and yet there’s so much work to be done in that amount of time because we all know what’s at stake this year. I know it. I think all of you certainly know it and if you’re here on this fun event with us, then you’re just as mobilized and energized to see the change that we all need and deserve,” she said. “We can and must do everything we can to ensure all women have their voices heard. Because at this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren’t going out there and voting, then you’re complicit. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit.”

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry will not be joining his wife in campaigning on US election voting “amid concern over the Royal Family becoming too closely embroiled in politics.” As Head of State, Queen Elizabeth “has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters,” per the royal family website. Her Majesty “does not vote or stand for election.”