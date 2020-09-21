How Meghan Markle is getting involved in the US election

Meghan Markle is actively getting involved in the upcoming US presidential election! Gloria Steinem revealed to Access that the Duchess of Sussex has cold-called voters encouraging them to vote. Gloria said, “[Meghan] came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table here where I am right now and cold-called voters. Said, ‘Hello I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello I’m Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.”

©WireImage



The social political activist, 86, admitted that Prince Harry’s wife is an inspiration to her. “She has a kind of stereotype hanging over her head, which is Princess,” Gloria said. “The whole idea of Princess is a problem. We had a whole revolution to get rid of royalty. Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, [and] political.”

California-based Meghan and Gloria teamed up for a backyard chat over the summer to discuss why every vote matters. “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” the Duchess told the American feminist, to which she replied, “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist. I mean, you know, it is the only place where we’re all equal, the voting booth.”

The Suits alum, who stepped back as a senior member of the royal family earlier this year, has been vocal about voting in the US election. “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” she previously told Marie Claire why she intends to vote on Election Day. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

While Meghan did not endorse a candidate, she spoke of “change” during the virtual When All Women Vote Couch Party in August. According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry is not expected to publicly support his wife’s campaigning on US election voting “amid concern over the Royal Family becoming too closely embroiled in politics.” As Head of State, Queen Elizabeth has to “remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.” The royal family’s website states, “By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the UK.”