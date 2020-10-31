Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Since Princess Leonor was born, she has been in the public eye. And it is because she is the heir to the throne of Spain. Discret and shy, the Princess turns 15 today. In this gallery we review the most special moments of her life, always accompanied by her parents, King Felipe IV and Queen Letizia, her sister, Infanta Sofía and the rest of the family, such as King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía.
